Robot runs for Mayor of Tokyo

By
  • Bang
Published

Photo: Bang

A robot is running for Mayor of Tokyo and could become the world's first artificial mayor.

Michihito Matsuda is hoping to bag the vote of Tama city in the capital's western district, with the slogan "artificial Intelligence will change Tama city".

Matusda - who would become the first artificial mayor to run in the world if he succeeds - said: "Tama New Town was the most advanced city in Japan 40 years ago.

"As it stands, the ageing population will only continue to grow, prompting a need for change in the current administration.

"Let artificial intelligence determine policies by gathering city data and we can create clearly defined politics."

Matusda's run for mayor is being financed by the vice president of SoftBank and a former Google Japan employee.

Print
  • Twitter
  • submit to reddit
comments powered by Disqus

Related Articles

Most Popular

Videos

  • Diner serves up tarantula burger

    A woman faced her fear of spiders by eating a tarantual burger at a diner in North Carolina. The bizarre dish has

  • Elephant spotted smoking

    A group of conservationists spotted an elephant smoking large lumps of charcoal and claim it was for medicinal purposes

See more videos

News In Images

Follow
Emirates 24|7

Pinterest Google+ Facebook Twitter Instagram Youtube LinkedIn RSS

In Case You Missed It ...

Back to top
Happiness Meter Icon