Robot runs for Mayor of Tokyo

A robot is running for Mayor of Tokyo and could become the world's first artificial mayor.

Michihito Matsuda is hoping to bag the vote of Tama city in the capital's western district, with the slogan "artificial Intelligence will change Tama city".

Matusda - who would become the first artificial mayor to run in the world if he succeeds - said: "Tama New Town was the most advanced city in Japan 40 years ago.

"As it stands, the ageing population will only continue to grow, prompting a need for change in the current administration.

"Let artificial intelligence determine policies by gathering city data and we can create clearly defined politics."

Matusda's run for mayor is being financed by the vice president of SoftBank and a former Google Japan employee.