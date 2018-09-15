Rollercasters can remove kidney stones

By Bang

Riding on a rollercoaster can remove a kidney stone, according to a new study.

Researchers at Michigan State University's College of Osteopathic Medicine have found that patients who were shaken during a thrill-seeking ride managed to dislodge their stones.

The discovery has been awarded an Ig Nobel prize - known as the anti-Nobels - which is a spoof award given to things that make people laugh but actually think.

Professor David Wartinger's findings suggested that rides such as the Big Thunder Mountain at Disney World was more effective because of the amount of up, down and side to side movements.