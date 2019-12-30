San Francisco woman hires plane to find missing dog

By Bang

A San Francisco woman has hired a plane to fly over the city to find her missing dog.

Emilie Talermo's five-year-old Australian Shepherd Jackson was stolen from outside a grocery store last weekend and she is do desperate to find him that she is offering a $7,000 reward and has hired a plan to fly over San Francisco and Oakland for two hours on Friday (20.12.19) at a cost of $1,200.

She told FoxNews.com: "He's always with me. It's a very real love. I just need help finding him.

"I am just one person, and I really need help getting the word out there."

The plane will display a banner with details of a website Emilie created to help find her dog.

Emilie has also been raising money to help her search on a GoFundMe page.

She said: "Those people I've met throughout the years know my love for this dog. I'm just blown away by everyone's support."