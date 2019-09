By Bang

A pond next to a school was drained to remove an alligator.

The stray reptile was spotted swimming by a teacher at Bedford Junior High School in Temperance, Michigan, and it had to be removed once officials drained the Biology Pond, leaving behind just mud and shallow water.

After the 'gator was left stranded, it was taken in by officials and moved to the Indian Creek Zoo in Lambertville, where the owner suggested it's likely the animal was an escaped or abandoned pet.