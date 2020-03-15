School teacher offers coughing tips

By Bang

A school teacher has been offering coughing tips to her students.

Laurie Geoff, a preschool teacher from Seattle, has given specific advice on how to cough amid the ongoing coronavirus crisis, which has caused chaos across the world.

Showing off her "cough pocket" method in a video clip, she explained: "There seems to be a lot of confusion on how to correctly cough.

"Being a preschool teacher, this is something I do every single day, so I'm gonna teach you how to correctly cough.

"We do not cough in our hands, the reason for that is when you cough into your hands like that, now you have germs all over your hands and anything you touch will get your germs on it - so now you need to go wash your hands for 20 seconds with soap.

"When you cough, you need to use your cough pocket like this..."

Laurie then demonstrated how to cough into her elbow.

