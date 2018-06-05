Scientists discover prawns have personalities

Scientists have discovered that prawns with shyer personalities tend to get their hands on a larger amount of food.

From a study of rock pool prawns from a beach in Falmouth, researchers concluded that prawns have consistent personalities with some being more cautious and others being more bold, but the risk-taking prawns tend to do worse in the fight for survival because of their adventurous nature.

Daniel Maskrey, from the University of Liverpool, said: "We found that the shyer prawns were better at controlling a food source.

"This means that when they found food and possible rivals were nearby, they stayed and fed for longer than bolder prawns.

"The reasons for this aren't clear, but it's possible that bolder prawns have a higher urge to go on and continue exploring."

