Scottish chef has created 4,000 calorie food box

By Bang

A Scottish chef has created a 4,000 calorie pizza box that is full of fried takeaway classics.

Photo: Bang

The 39-year-old culinary master, named Chris Orr, has launched the $50 Govanhill Munchie Box at his restaurant Wee Man's Kitchen in Australia, after he moved from Glasgow in 2011, and the chef insisted he was inspired to create the mammoth treat because of the array of takeaway shops located in his hometown.

The calorific box includes: deep fried pizza, chips with curry sauce, eight hot buffalo wings, Haggis pakora, two battered sausages, seekh kebabs, cheddar slaw, chicken tikka and a selection of sauces to keep a range of tastebuds happy.

Chris said: "The idea behind the Munchie box is you get a bit of everything from your fish and chip shop, local Indian or kebab shop.

"We reckon it's over 4,000 calories. It's a choice and it's not everyone's cup of tea. I plan to do a veggie Munchie box very soon! So we all can share the experience."