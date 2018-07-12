Six-year-old burger for sale

A Canadian man tried to auction off an ancient McDonalds, but Ebay removed it.

Canadian Dave Alexander attempted to sell the fast food on Ebay after conducting an experiment to see how the food would age compared to a homemade burger.

The online retailer removed the meal, which hadn't decayed, as it is against the websites policy to sell unpackaged or expired food.

The meal, which was valued at $51.00 before it was removed, received a lot of attention and Dave was flooded with offers.

The Ebay description of the meal said: "This is an ORIGINAL, plain McDonald's Cheese Burger and Fried, made and purchased JUNE 7 2012.

"This burger and fries has been sitting on the shelf for over 6 years! The fries are in incredible shape."