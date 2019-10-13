Sleepy goat breaks into house and takes nap in bathroom

By Bang

A sleepy goat broke into a house and took a nap in the bathroom.

The weary animal managed to shatter the glass of sliding patio door sand make his way into the room where he was found having a snooze on the floor.

An Ohio teenager couldn't believe it when he went into the room and saw the goat fast asleep.

Police in Ashland County responded to the burglary and were able to get the animal, who had been missing for days, back to his owner.

His mom told Fox News: "I just laughed hysterically watching the video on security.

"My son doesn't know what to do, the goat is still in my bathroom."