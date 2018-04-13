Slovenian man claims to have travelled through time

David, from Slovenia, claims to have invented a time travel machine.

The man - who goes by the name of David - says that through a combination of water and electricity, he is able to travel through time.

David explained that he discovered the engineering secrets when he met a man called Jack Lion Cousteau, who showed him how to construct it.

Of his own time travelling experiences, David told ApexTV: "In France I even met a person who had made a time machine, which worked by the help of electricity and water.

"His name is Jack Lion Cousteau, this happened in '28. One could travel in the future or in the past. Jack had been even in fifth century."

