Smelly fruit sparked a university evacuation

By Bang

Fruit that smelled like "onions in a gym sock" sparked a university evacuation.

Firefighters in Australia were called to the University of Canberra on Friday after a "strong smell of gas" was reported with hundreds of students leaving the building so hazardous material crews could search the area.

However, it was soon discovered that the source of the smell was a discarded piece of durian fruit - which has previously been described as smelling of "turpentine and onions, garnished with a gym sock" - left in a bin near an air vent on the second floor.

In a post on its Facebook page after the incident, the library wrote: "We are open! The lingering gas-like smell in the building is completely safe - someone left a durian fruit in one of our bins! Very sneaky!"