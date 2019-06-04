Snake bite killed a man who was walking his puppy

By Bang

A snaked bite killed a man who was walking his puppy and the attack caused the man to have an anaphylactic shock and go into cardiac arrest.

Oliver "Chum" Baker was on vacation visiting Smith Lake with his family for the Memorial Day Holiday weekend when the terrible incident occurred.

The 52-year-old man was taking his Labrador puppy for a walk when he was bitten by a copperhead, which "was still coiled up outside the back door" after the attack.

His brother Reb Baker attempted to perform CPR on Oliver who was then taken to a hospital in Jasper.

According to Tuscaloosa news, "the venom from the snake bite caused anaphylactic shock and cardiac arrest".

A memorial service will be held for the University of Alabama graduate who worked for the City of Northport.