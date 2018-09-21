Snake-nado caused by Hurricane Florence

By Bang

Hurricane Florence has reportedly caused a "snake-nado" with scenes straight out of a horror film.

South Carolina residents have been warned about the possibility of getting bitten by venomous serpents misplaced by the hurricane.

Thad Bowman - who works at Myrtle Beach animal park Alligator Adventure - said people should be on the guard, and urged anyone who is bitten to immediately go to hospital.

Gerald O'Malley - from the Grand Strand Hospital - explained earlier this year that bites from a venomous snake can be fatal.

He added: "They inject venom, which causes tissue destruction, platelet loss, causes bleeding, it can cause death."