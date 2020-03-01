Snake swallows whole beach towel

By Bang

A snake swallowed an entire beach towel.

The greedy pet carpet python - which is named Monty Python - was brought into an Australian animal hospital when they realised she had swallowed the whole towel.

The Small Animal Specialist Hospital said on Instagram: "A flexible endoscope was placed down Monty's gastrointestinal tract, which allowed us to visualise the end of the towel sitting in her stomach.

"With assistance from our internal medicine team, very long forceps were placed through the endoscope and used to grasp the towel."

The post added: "It was smiles all round and we are happy to report that both Monty and the beach towel have lived to see another day."

