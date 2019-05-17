Snakebites have been declared the 'world's biggest hidden health crisis'

By Bang

The World Health Organisation has deemed snake bites "arguably the world's biggest hidden health crisis" with one person dying from a bite every four minutes.

Venomous bites kill up to 138,000 people a year while 400,000 of the 5.4million people who suffer bites around the world each year are left with life-changing injuries such as paralysis or amputations.

WHO say the number is an upper-estimate because as bites aren't recorded effectively in their most common countries.

London-based charity, The Wellcome Trust, has launched a multi-million-pound fund to improve treatment and research for venomous snakebites.