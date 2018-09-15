Snakes on a plane from Germany to Russia

By Bang

A passenger flew from Germany to Russian with 20 snakes in his bag, in a case of life almost imitating art.

In a case of life almost imitating art, a man bought the serpents at a market in Germany before taking them in his hand luggage.

According to Newsweek, Sheremetyevo International Airprt said in a statement: "The reptiles were in canisters, packed in bags, carried in hand luggage. There were no documents provided for the reptiles.

"The species of snakes will be determined by specialists, but according to preliminary information they are not of a venomous species."

The snakes were quarantined in Moscow not because carrying them is illegal, but because proper documentation - including from vets - is necessary to bring them into Russia.