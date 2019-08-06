Southwest flight attendant climbs into compartment

By Bang

A flight attendant baffled passengers by climbing into an overhead compartment.

A woman captured the unusual footage - which has since gone viral - of the worker who climbed into the small space on a recent Southwest Airlines flight from Nashville to Philadelphia.

Taking to Twitter, the user captioned the image: "Is this a dream @SouthwestAir ? (sic)"

She added: "I can't get over how weird I find this. @SouthwestAir please get it together (sic)"

However, coming to the employee's defence, Southwest simply said the flight attendant was "demonstrating a sense of humour".

A representative for Southwest said in a statement to Fox News: "Southwest Employees are known for demonstrating their sense of humour and unique personalities.

"In this instance, one of our Flight Attendants attempted to have a brief moment of fun with Customers during boarding. Of course, this is not our normal procedure, and Southwest Crews always maintain Safety as their top priority."