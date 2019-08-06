Southwest flight attendant climbs into compartment

Photo: Instagram

By
  • Bang
Published

A flight attendant baffled passengers by climbing into an overhead compartment.

A woman captured the unusual footage - which has since gone viral - of the worker who climbed into the small space on a recent Southwest Airlines flight from Nashville to Philadelphia.

Taking to Twitter, the user captioned the image: "Is this a dream @SouthwestAir ? (sic)"

She added: "I can't get over how weird I find this. @SouthwestAir please get it together (sic)"

However, coming to the employee's defence, Southwest simply said the flight attendant was "demonstrating a sense of humour".

A representative for Southwest said in a statement to Fox News: "Southwest Employees are known for demonstrating their sense of humour and unique personalities.

"In this instance, one of our Flight Attendants attempted to have a brief moment of fun with Customers during boarding. Of course, this is not our normal procedure, and Southwest Crews always maintain Safety as their top priority."

طباعة Email
Comments

Comments

Back to top