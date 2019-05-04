Stranded swimmers prayed for help and rescued by boat called 'Amen'

By Bang

Stranded swimmers were rescued by boat called 'Amen' after praying for help.

Tyler Smith and Heather Brown were reportedly swimming at Vilano Beach near St. Augustine last month when strong currents pulled them out to sea.

The students were stranded about 2 miles (3 kilometers) from shore and began holding onto each other and praying for help just before Captain Eric Wagner and his crew spotted them.

Ironically, the boat he was on that saved them was called the Amen and crewmembers pulled the teens on board to safety.

The lucky survivors are set to graduate later this month.