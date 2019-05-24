Sweet dog waits outside classroom for deceased friend

By Bang

A sweet dog has been seen waiting outside a classroom everyday for his teacher friend who recently passed away.

Video footage has been released which shows the grey Aspin named Buboy sitting outside a the University college classroom in Mabalacat City College in Pampanga, vainly waiting to be met by Professor Carmelito Marcelo.

According to reports, the professor and stray dog became friends more than two years ago.

The dog would routinely come over to his classroom for food in the morning and then return at lunch time for snacks.

Sadly Carmelito stopped coming to school when he suffered a fatal stroke earlier this month.

The faithfulness of Buboy has moved Carmelito's students and they took the dog to the church when the teacher's body is now being held.