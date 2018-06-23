Tattoo lovers will now be able to use the DNA from dead celebrities in their ink

Swiss company SKIN46 have announced that people will be able to use the DNA from dead celebrities in the ink for their tattoos

The Swiss company, SKIN46 is also offering ink lovers the opportunity to get strands of hair and other DNA from their loved ones and even animals incorporated into a special dye that they'll be able to take to any tattoo parlour.

A spokesman said: "Many fans would jump at the chance to have a part of Elvis under their skin forever. Being connected with the King of Rock & Roll is now possible.

"In a way, nobody would probably ever expect. Getting a loved one under your skin is now quite possible. Celebrity or not. A brother, father, mother, significant other, or even pet all qualify."