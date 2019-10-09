Taxi broken into - by a goose

By Bang

Police had to be called after a taxi was broken into - by a goose.

Radford Road Police, based near Nottingham, shared the news on social media after the big bird managed to break through a window and into the vehicle.

They wrote on Twitter: "When a colleague asked if a call had been received about a goose flying into a taxi over the radio, we had to see it to believe it. Goose was taken to the vets & unfortunately the taxi had to repair the damage. We think he may be trying to find his way to #goosefair #randomjob (sic)"

The goose was taken to the vet but is said to be doing well. However, it was less of a fairytale ending for the taxi driver as he had to carry out the repairs to his cab at his cost.