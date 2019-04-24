Ten students face charges following violent food fight

By Bang

Ten students from a Connecticut high were arrested after a food fight.

Pupils of Westhill High School are facing charges including first-degree rioting, breach of peace, reckless endangerment and assault on a police officer - after a violent food fight left a teacher and school resource officer injured.

According to a Stamford Police official, the food fight had been planned for days and took place in the courtyard next to the cafeteria.

School staff says Friday's food fight had been in the planning for days.

Reports say the resource officer was hit in the head by a full can of soda while the teacher was "Trampled by a mass of students."

Stamford Superintendent Earl Kim branded the incident "ugly and disappointing."