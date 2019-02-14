Thousands of dollars were found inside a book at a charity sale

By Bang

Thousands of dollars that were found inside a donated book by a volunteer at a charity book sale have been returned to right owner.

According to KPNX TV, volunteer Cathy McAllister was sorting out books for a fundraiser in Phoenix, Arizona when she found $4,000 inside a copy of 'The Decline and Fall of the Roman Empire'.

While she initially thought the $100 bills were Monopoly money, Cathy said the former owner also left a letter and an address label inside the book.

The man's family was contacted and the money was then returned.

The volunteer said the man's daughter asked him whether he'd done the same thing with other books, and Catchy joked the family probably went home and scoured every other book on the shelf.