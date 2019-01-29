Thousands voice asteroid fears

By Bang

Thousands of people are fearing that an asteroid will strike Earth at 65,000 miles-per-hour later this week.

In fact, various people online have accused NASA - the world's leading space agency - of being behind a cover-up ahead of the asteroid hitting the planet.

The organisation previously warned of the potential impact and devastation of the much-discussed NT7 asteroid, which sparked headlines in the early 2000s.

But subsequent to that, it was found that it actually posed very little danger to the Earth, with experts trying to reassure people that it will not threaten the planet.