Time traveller predicts polystyrene diet in 2075

By Bang

A time traveller has predicted that humans will be eating polystyrene balls in 2075.

The man - known only as Kasper - claims the small, white pellets will be our daily meal in the future.

Kasper told Apex TV: "I'm going to show you food, actual food, from the future. Here is actual food from year 2075."

He then shows off a small jar filled with the pellets and suggests they will be enough nutrition for a day.

He said: "These are individual capsules, and taking just one capsule allowed you to live for an entire day. You take one such capsule per day."

Kasper further suggested world governments will provide civilians with the pellets and end world hunger in the process.

He explained: "This take the place of food when it comes out, and this goes along with the government giving everybody in the world free food. They just show up at your house as free food for everybody on Earth.

"There is no more hunger on Earth, there's free food that's given to everybody, so there is no more hunger."

