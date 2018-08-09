Tired husband calls police to report wife's snoring

By Bang

A British man telephoned West Midlands Police to report his wife for keeping him awake with her loud snoring.

The West Midlands Police has released audio online of the maligned man complained that his snorting spouse sounded like a "motorbike" and that he was at the end of his tether about what to do because he couldn't get any rest.

The force has shared the phone recording to urge the public to not contact the emergency services with such frivolous matters,

After moaning about the motorbike sound emanating from his bedroom, the patient call handler responds by saying "this isn't a police matter" and informed him to take his wife to a see a doctor when wakes up.

West Midlands Police has started campaigning to reduce unnecessary calls after receiving the highest daily total of 999 calls in its history.

Last weekend, WMP received 5,056 emergency calls with incoming conversations peaking at around 1.30am on Saturday when almost 50 were taken inside 15 minutes.

As well as the snoring moan another call was from a teenage boy asking a call handler to contact his mother as he had run out of phone credit and was unable to phone her himself.

Call handler Olivia told the Metro newspaper: "It's constant at the moment - the highest demand I've ever seen - and I'd say I'm answering up to 50 calls a day. There can at times be tens of calls in the queue on the 101 number and that's why we'd advise people to go online. It's a pressurised job but really varied. You're always on your toes as you never know who you'll pick up the phone to next ... We're here to help and protect the public - but sometimes we can't get to people as quickly as we'd like because lines are being clogged up with less serious issues or things that couldn't possibly be considered a police matter."