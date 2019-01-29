Toddler claims to have 'hung out with a bear'

By Bang

Three-year-old Casey Hathaway claims to have spent the time hanging out with a bear in the woods.

Three-year-old Casey Hathaway went missing for two days and after he was eventually found by a professional search and rescue team, the youngster revealed he'd been spending time with a bear.

In a now-deleted Facebook post, Breanna Hathaway - Casey's aunt - revealed the bizarre story he told them after returning home.

She wrote on the social network: "He said he hung out with a bear for two days. God sent him a friend to keep him a friend to keep him safe.

Miracles do happen. (sic)"