Two-headed turtle found in South Carolina

By Bang

A rare two-headed turtle hatchling has been found in South Carolina.

The tiny bicephalic creature - who is adorably named Squirt and Crush after the 'Finding Nemo' duo - was found by volunteers from the Sea Turtle Patrol Hilton Head Island as they carried out a nest inventory following a hatching on the beach and released into the ocean.

A spokesperson told Newsweek: "We perform a nest inventory on every nest three days after it has hatched naturally.

"This is part of our job as nest monitors and is done under our permit from the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources.

"This loggerhead turtle hatchling did not walk very well, and had a malformed carapace (shell)."