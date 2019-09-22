Umbrella blocks office door for two days

By Bang

A fallen umbrella locked a tech company out of their office for two days.

Crytocurrency expert Neeraj K. Agrawal revealed his friend had been in a hilarious predicament with the abandoned brolly blocking the door into the glass office, meaning no one could get inside.

Neeraj tweeted: "My friend's entire company is locked out of their WeWork office because an umbrella fell, jamming the door.

"No one can figure it out. It's been like this for 2 days."

Anonymous employee 'Mike' - who wanted to keep his and his company's identity a secret - told BuzzFeed News: "The umbrella has turned our office into, essentially, an unmanned panic room with no way in. ... We were baffled."

Eventually, WeWork solved the issue by sending an engineer in to drill a hole in the ceiling above the door, and then lower a wire to essentially airlift the umbrella away.