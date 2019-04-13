Wedding guest shames newlyweds catering

By Bang

A wedding guest has shamed a newlywed couple's catering spread on a Facebook group.

An American couple treated their guests to various trays of different treats, which has been likened to food that is served at a "three-year-old's birthday party" by unhappy attendees.

The pair's wedding spread included unwrapped cheese, trays of celery and carrot sticks, melon, quartered oranges - with the stickers still on them - and a tray of mini iced brownies, with a sugary lemon on the top.

Writing on a Facebook shaming group, the unhappy guest shared a picture of the buffet and wrote: "A wedding feast for your eyes."

One user replied: "This is basically what we served at my three-year-old's birthday party. Except we had quiche and strawberries."

Another said: "This is what happens when you ask your family to cook for your wedding."

A disapproving member added: "Pathetic. This looks like a catering spread for work - a low budget one."