Woman believes she's found world's largest crisp

By Bang

A woman believes she has found the biggest crisp in the world.

Janine Ross discovered the snack - which measures 20cm in length - in a packet of Asda onion ring snacks at a friends' birthday party.

Janine says it was impossible to measure the crisp accurately because it bends and twists, but it would beat the world record if straightened.

She said: "We were at a birthday party when I found it, everyone was shocked and just started laughing hysterically.

"We weren't expecting one that size, we have quite a few packets a month and they are usually the regular 'o' shape - but this one was huge.

"If it was straightened out it would be about 20cm long, I took a picture of it by a tape measure and you can see it's massive."

Janine says the crisp hasn't been eaten as has become their "prized possession".

