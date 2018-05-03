Woman buried alive in cow manure

Devendri, 35, died after being buried alive in cow manure.

Devendri, 35 - who had been bitten by a snake whilst collecting fire wood in a village in India - was told by a snake charmer that being buried in the cow's dung would get rid of all the poison.

The mother-of-five's husband said: "We tried some medicines, a grinded powder, and tied a rope around her arm. But the snake charmer advised us to cover her in cow dung, so we did."

On why he opted for the unusual method, the charmer - named Murarey - explained: "I'm known in this area to treat animal bites. I think the snake was a cobra. And yes, she died because she was buried."