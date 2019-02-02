Woman charges ex £100 for reply

By Bang

A woman charged her ex-boyfriend £100 "compensation" to talk to her again.

The 19-year-old woman, named Toni Osborne, split up with her boyfriend Nathan three years ago after he reportedly cheated on her.

In a post on Twitter, Toni posted her bank account statement, after he contacted her saying he'd give her £100 if she replied to his messages.

Toni captioned the post: "I told my ex £100 to reply to him and he actually sent it (sic)"

The Manchester beauty then attached screenshots of her conversation with Nathan alongside a snap of the £100 external transfer into her Halifax bank account.

Nathan wrote: "I'm just saying i'll do whatever it takes (sic)"

Toni replies: "Give me £100 then we will talk (sic)"

Nathan added: "Fine by me, no lie. Gimme your bank s**t and it's done (sic) "

Nathan then proceeded to transfer the funds into his ex's account and Toni confessed she didn't feel bad because the funds were simply "compensation".

She added: "Just so everyone knows this is a lad that cheated and dumped me over three years ago, so this is compensation (sic)"

One user replied: "This has made me giggle, should have asked for more gal (sic)"

Another posted: "Might have to start using this (sic)"

A third said "Yes 2019 energy (sic)"