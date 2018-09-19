Woman claims chicks hatched out of supermarket eggs

By Bang

A Russian woman has sensationally claimed that several chicks hatched from supermarket eggs.

The woman was away on holiday for three weeks, and claimed she heard strange noises in her Moscow flat - when she returned.

According to local reports, they discovered the little birds had broken out of the eggs, which had been left on the kitchen windowsill.

She added: "We started calling our neighbours, acquaintances and friends. They set up a box, put hay into it, rushed to a pet store and bought a special lamp, so they (the chicks) would feel warm."