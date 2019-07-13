Woman credits youthful looks to fairy magic

By Bang

A woman has credited mythical magic with her youthful looks.

Flavia Peters - who claims she can communicate with angels - has believed in leprechauns and fairies since childhood, and she holds workshops to teach people her tricks while also casting spells to help with life.

According to the Mirror Online, the 50-year-old woman said: "I'm 50 now - though much older in fairy years - but people always tell me I look younger. I am sure it's because I work with fairy energy.

"Like me, fairies are old souls but appear much younger - I call it their fairy glamour!

"I can see and communicate with them, and now I am on a mission to bring back some of that folklore magic of ages old to the rest of the world."