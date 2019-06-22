Woman demands bridesmaids pay nearly £3k

By Bang

A woman has demanded all of her bridesmaids pay £2,260 for the "honour" of being part of her wedding.

Writing on Reddit's Bridezillas forum, one guest revealed that a bride-to-be planned "10 months of constant celebrations" and billed her selected bridesmaids for everything because it was her "day" and she's the "only one that matters".

She wrote: "First of all, she had an engagement party to kick off what is to be 10 months of constant celebrations leading up to the big day.

"Attendant dresses $400, shoes $150, accessories $150, professional hair and makeup $250, Napa Valley house rental (per person for the week) $700, airfare round-trip $400, food/drinks for the week $700, limo rentals (per person) $100 and one life-long friendship.

"Bridezilla tells her point-blank, 'This is MY DAY and I'm the ONLY one that matters."