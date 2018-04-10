Woman fined for driving and eating cereal

A woman has been hit with a hefty fine and points on her licence after driving with her breakfast in her lap.

The 19-year-old female was spotted tucking into her cereal whilst on Marmion Avenue in Connolly in Perth, Australia, last week.

The careless motorist was issued with an infringement for driving without due care and attention and had three points added to her licence.

Speaking on 6PR, Police Commissioner Chris Dawson said:

"You can't be driving a car and eating your brekkie at the same time. That is just ridiculously dangerous.

"Whatever charge we can apportion to that driver, we will ... this is serious and a matter we will follow up. It's incomprehensible."