Woman gives birth 24 hours after learning she's pregnant

By Bang

A woman gave birth just 24 hours after finding out she was pregnant.

Monica Thompson, 46, was stunned to learn she was more than seve months pregnant after trying to conceive for years without success, and the following day she needed an emergency c-section.

Monica - who gave birth to her first child with fiance Jason - told Inside Edition: "God actually answered my prayer that I wanted to be a mom."

Her son Jayden - who weighed just 3lbs 9oz when he was born - had to stay in hospital for more than a month, but now the 11-month-old boy is happy and healthy.