Woman has 468 gallstones removed due to fatty diet

A woman had 468 gallstones removed after her love for fatty food caused the build-up in her gallbladder which swelled to twice the size of a healthy human's.

The 58-year-old woman was first informed of the gallstones 17 years earlier but refused to change her diet of fried dishes.

Doctor Shen Zhangyi at the Wuhan Jingdu Hospital in Central China's Hubei Province said: "An ultrasound showed the gallbladder filled with stones, but I didn't imagine there would be so many, the gallbladder is usually about the size of a human fist. The patient's was about one and a half times that."

The gallbladder is responsible for the storage of bile that is produced in the liver to help digest fats and when a diet is high in cholesterol a build-up occurs in the gallbladder in the form of stones.