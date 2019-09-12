Woman 'laughs so hard she breaks her face'

By Bang

A woman reportedly laughed so hard she 'broke her face'.

An unnamed woman was travelling on a train heading to Guangzhou South railway station in South China when her laughter seemed to dislocate her jaw leaving her mouth jammed open wide.

According to local reports, Doctor Lou Wensheng happened to be on board and was able to eventually set her jaw back in place.

He explained: "If you've dislocated your jaw in the past, laughing, yawning, or even just opening your mouth too wide, can lead to it happening again."