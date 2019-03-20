Woman nearly died from fruit juice injection

By Bang

A woman almost died when she injected juice from 20 different fruits into her bloodstream using a homemade IV drip.

Zeng felt her temperature rise and was then taken to hospital in Guiyang, China before being transferred to an intensive care unit as her condition deteriorated.

Doctor Liu Jianxiu told local press that the 51-year-old woman contracted an infection and caused damage to her heart, kidney and liver.

Zeng was fighting for her life as her organs started failing and doctors carried out dialysis to clear her blood of fruit juice.

She was given antibiotics and recovered after five days.

The woman said she thought fruits were "very nutritious and it would not do me harm by injecting them into my body".