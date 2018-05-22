Woman pulls 14 worms from eye

A woman pulled 14 worms from her eye after being infected with a rare parasite.

Abby Beckley, 28, was working on an Alaskan fishing boat when she discovered the horrifying worms feasting on her eyeballs.

After seeing a specialist, they confirmed she had contracted Thelazia, a parasite typically found on cows, after a fly landed on her eyes when she was travelling through cattle fields in Oregon.

She told BuzzFeed: "I put my fingers in there in kind of a picking motion and I looked at my finger and it was moving and I was shocked."

The individual worms pulled from Beckley's eye were less than half-an-inch long and all 14 were removed over a 20-day period - but luckily didn't cause any permanent damage.