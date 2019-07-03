Woman retires with cake to herself

By Bang

A woman hilariously announced her retirement at work with a cake to herself and her co-workers that read "Happy Retirement To Me".

Tamika King chose to tell her colleagues that she would be leaving her workplace permanently with an email that simply read "cake in the breakroom", after she "hated her new boss" and contacted Human Resources, who revealed that her manager didn't need to know in "advance".

Writing on Twitter, user @LikeAFineWino wrote: "My mom retired similarly. No one but HR knew she was going to retire that year, then she emailed 'Cake in the breakroom' to her whole office.

"(Cake reads "Happy Retirement To Me") and she left for good 30 minutes later, full pension and all. Lol

"She hated her new boss and HR said her boss isn't required to know in advance. So it was a baller move! (sic)"