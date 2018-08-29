Woman reunited with missing wallet after 18 years

By Bang

A woman has been reunited with her missing wallet after 18 years and it still contained her picture of Eric Cantona.

The 39-year-old former hotel worker, named Joanne Beaven, had her wallet returned to her mother's house, after it had been missing for 18 years, and it still contained her driving licence, credit cards and a picture of former Manchester United player, Eric Cantona, 52.

Speaking to Metro, Joanne said: "I've always had a big thing for Eric Cantona, though I don't carry his photo around with me anymore. The whole thing is really bizarre, you don't think that a stolen item will ever turn up, never mind 18 years later. The purse is pretty gross and it doesn't smell very pleasant."

The wallet was stolen from Joanne when she was working in a hotel in St Ives, Cambridgeshire and a week after she reported it missing to the police, Joanne found her handbag in a ditch but there was no sign of her wallet.

Police told her that the purse was put through their station's letterbox and was traced back to her using her licence.

She added: "Whilst the purse is pretty smelly, it has survived amazingly well considering it's apparently been in a ditch for 18 years."