Woman reunited with ring after 47 years

By Bang

A woman who lost a ring in the US 47 years ago has been reunited with it, after the item was found in a Finnish forest.

Debra McKenna lost the ring - which belonged to her late husband Shawn, who she dated through high school and college - almost five decades ago.

He gave it to his love before he left for college, but she accidentally left it in a department store.

Debra, from Maine, admitted that the ring was largely forgotten before it was discovered by Finnish sheet metal worker Marko Saarinen, who was able to track her down as the owner, after Shawn passed away in 2017.

She admits that she was emotional after the ring arrived at her home.

Debra said: "It's very touching in this world of negativity, to have decent people step forward and make an effort.

"There are good people in the world, and we need more of them."

