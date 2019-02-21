Woman spooked by ghost in Northern Ireland prison

By Bang

A woman who visited a former prison in Northern Ireland says she has been left spooked after seeing a ghost who appeared as a "a man in uniform" on camera.

Sarah Murphy claims to have seen the spook while visiting the Crumlin Road Gaol in Belfast with her family.

The young lady captured a "man in uniform" on camera while taking pictures in the "B wing" of the jail.

Sarah told Belfast Live: "All the tours go down C wing, so I just stood at the gates to B wing and snapped a few photos just in case.

"The wing was in darkness, there was nobody down there.But I noticed it when we got back to where we were staying and I had a look through the photos and zoomed in."