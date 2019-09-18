Woman swallows engagement ring in her sleep

A woman had to have surgery after swallowing her engagement ring in her sleep.

Jenna Evans was shocked when she woke up from a nightmare in which her fiance told her to swallow the rock to project it from "bad guy" only to discover the ring was actually missing.

The woman from San Diego was stunned when doctors ordered an x-ray and saw the ring "right there in [her] stomach".

She had an upper endoscopy to remove the item, and explained on Facebook: "The doctor ordered an Xray and seemed pretty shocked when she walked back in with a second doctor and showed me that sure enough, my ring was right there in my stomach!

"They called a gastroenterologist and decided it would be best NOT to let nature take its course. (Thank God) Before I left, she recommended seeing a sleep specialist as well. (sic)"

She added: "[My fiance] Bobby finally gave my ring back this morning - I promised not to swallow it again, we're still getting married and all is right in the world."