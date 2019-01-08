Woman throws bleach in boyfriend's eye on a dare

By Bang

A South Carolina woman threw bleach in to her boyfriend's eyes after he dared her to.

Barbara Davis, 56, revealed she was cleaning during a New Year's Day argument with her 54-year-old boyfriend when he dared her to throw it at him.

Barbara told Spartanburg County Sheriff's deputies that she threw the bleach because she believed her boyfriend was going to attack her.

A sheriff's office report says the man told deputies he had lost his vision but refused medical treatment.

The report adds that deputies found bleach stains in the living room of the home and on a sofa.

At present it is unclear if Barbara - who was charged with second degree domestic violence - has a lawyer.