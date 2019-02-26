Woman wants to be frozen

By Bang

A woman from Florida has claimed she wants to get cryogenically frozen so she can get iced.

Debbie Fleming wants to "get iced" after her dad underwent the treatment in 2013, and she also wants her pet corgi Sherri put into the deep freeze.

She told the Daily Mail: "Dad always said, 'if I do wake up then I want to have somebody I love there with me.' I didn't want him to be lonely, so I said I'd do it."

Her dad is frozen away at a cryonics facility in Michigan, along with 173 other humans and 167 animals.

Cryonics uses temperatures below −130 °C in an attempt to preserve enough brain information to permit future revival of the preserved person.