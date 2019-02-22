Woman wants to make bag from her own skin

By Bang

A lady who is having her leg amputated wants to use the skin from her missing leg to make a handbag and says dicussions have been positive so far.

A 55-year-old named Joan got in touch with sewport.com - a website which helps customers find clothing manufacturers to match their needs - and asked about getting the unique bag tailored to her needs once her limb has been removed.

She said: "It's looking very likely that I'm going to have my lower left leg amputated soon (I have peripheral arterial disease) and I was reading about the human waste scandal where they just dumped body parts in a dump to rot and I don't want that to happen to me.

"I was chatting to a friend about leather and how it's essentially just treated animal skin and I had a light bulb moment - can I use my amputated leg to create something beautiful and useful?

"I'm finding out whether I can keep my leg after the surgery and the discussions have been positive so far, so fingers crossed!"